Crave to become the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Sesame Street

Bell has signed a deal with Sesame Workshop to make Crave the exclusive Canadian streaming home of the iconic children’s series.

This will come into effect starting April 15th with the premiere of the show’s 51st season, which will run for 35 episodes. On this date, the ‘Sesame Street: Classic Episodes Collection’ will also hit Crave to highlight “20 timeless episodes of the series.” These episodes will feature the likes of Mr. Rogers, Robin Williams, James Earl Jones and Canada’s own Ryan Reynolds.

Later in 2022, Crave will also get Sesame Street programming like Cookie Monster’s Foodie Truck and Elmo’s World (May), the upcoming new CGI-animated Sesame Street spin-off series and Sesame Street Season 52 (September); Sesame Street Mecha Builders (fall) and Once Upon a Sesame Street Christmas (fall/winter).

It should be noted that the majority of the older Sesame Street seasons aren’t currently streaming on any platform, with only a handful available for purchase on iTunes and Google Play.

Crave costs $9.99/month for a mobile-only plan and $19.99/month for a ‘Total’ subscription that supports a variety of devices. a $5.99/month Starz add-on is also available.