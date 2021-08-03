TekSavvy launched its fibre-to-the-home service in Thamesville, Ontario

Chatham, Ontario-based internet service provider (ISP) TekSavvy announced the launch of its fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) service in Thamesville, Ontario.
TekSavvy says the new high-speed fibre network will deliver speeds up to 1Gbps to homes in Thamesville. However, availability is still rolling out and TekSavvy says completion is scheduled for later October.
“TekSavvy is proud to deliver the latest fibre-based technology to Thamesville. Residents can access fast, reliable Internet service with download speeds up to 1Gbps and unlimited usage — and all at a reasonable price,” said TekSavvy CTO Charlie Burns in a press statement.
TekSavvy says it offers Fibre Home Internet packages ranging from ‘Fibre 50Mbps’ to ‘Fibre 1Gbps’ with “fair pricing.” All packages include unlimited data usage.
Those interested can learn more about TekSavvy’s fibre internet offerings here.
Comments