Spotify testing TikTok-like ‘Discover’ feed in Canada

Spotify officially launched a new TikTok-like music discovery feed in its app.

Dubbed ‘Discover,’ the feed rolled out in a limited beta test to Android and iOS users in Canada and other regions, including Australia, Ireland, New Zealand, and the U.K. Unfortunately, at the time of writing, I didn’t have access to the new ‘Discover’ feature on either platform.

Users in the test can access the tool by tapping the new ‘Discover’ icon in the navigation bar (look for a new, fourth icon between the ‘Home’ and ‘Search’ buttons). Discover then shows a customized feed using Spotify’s ‘Canvas’ visual loops and plays a corresponding tune.

Those who like what they hear can follow the artist, add the song to a playlist, or share it on socials. The feed scrolls vertically, like TikTok — users can quickly move on to the next song if they don’t like what they hear.

Interestingly, Spotify will only offer up to 15 new recommendations per day, so those who use the feature won’t find themselves scrolling for long.

You can learn more about the Discover beta on Spotify’s blog here.

