Costco selling $100 DoorDash e-vouchers for $79.99

Costco members who like ordering from DoorDash will want to take advantage of an e-voucher offer than can net customers $200 in DoorDash gift cards for just $159.98.

As spotted by RedFlagDeals, Costco is selling discounted digital DoorDash coupons. The retailer currently offers $100 DoorDash e-vouchers for $79.99 — buying two gets you $200 for $159.98.

Costco’s website notes the offer is only available until April 16th, although according to the posts on RFD, it seems the deal went live yesterday before going out of stock. Moreover, the website notes a limit of two e-vouchers per customer, but some RFD users claim they were able to place multiple orders.

You can place your order on Costco’s website and then should receive the e-vouchers within an hour. Again, RFD users claim the vouchers come as fast as five minutes after placing the order.

While your mileage may vary with this one, you may want to move quickly in case it goes away again.

Source: Costco Via: RFD