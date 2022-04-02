Microsoft tweeted and deleted a picture of someone using an iMac

Microsoft tweeted, then deleted, a picture showing someone using one of Apple’s new M1 iMac computers.

As spotted by 9to5Mac, the tweet from the official Windows account included the aforementioned iMac picture and the following text:

“Spring Cleaning? Check out these tips on how to clean and run your device safely and smoothly from Microsoft’s Carmen Zlateff.”

The tweet then linked this Bustle post with tips from Zlateff about cleaning up computers.

Naturally, not long after the tweet went live, eagle-eyed Twitter users spotted the iMac and started making fun of Microsoft. The tweet reportedly remained up until April 1st, according to 9to5.

You can still view the tweet here on the Wayback Machine.

wait that’s an iMac — Polite Smoothie (@Smoothie_Roblox) March 30, 2022

Doubly funny is that the iMac shown in the picture can’t even natively run Windows. Instead, Apple computers powered by the company’s M1 silicon need to use virtualization software like Parallels to run Windows.

It’s not clear how this all came to be, especially considering Microsoft has its own line of Windows PCs — Surface — it easily could have used to snag a picture for this tweet.

Twitter has also become a common place for people and companies to out themselves as users of Apple products. 9to5 points to Samsung using an iPhone to tweet a promotion for the Galaxy Note 9. There was also the time Huawei demoted and fined employees for a Happy New Year tweet sent from an iPhone.

Source: 9to5Mac