Don’t expect to see under-display Touch ID in an iPhone before 2025

We’ve been hearing rumours about Apple adding an under-display Touch ID to the iPhone for a while now.

Reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who previously had predicted that the 2023/2024 iPhones (likely the iPhone 15 and iPhone 16) would feature under-display Touch ID, is now retracting his statement. In a tweet, Kuo added that Face ID with a mask on is “already a great biometrics solution.”

I previously predicted iPhones would support under-display fingerprint sensing/Touch ID in 2023 at the earliest. But the latest survey indicates new iPhones in 2023 & 2024 may not adopt under-display Touch ID. Face ID with a mask on iPhone is already a great biometrics solution. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) March 30, 2022

Apple did test under-display Touch ID for the iPhone 13, as reported by Mark Gurman in his Power On newsletter back in August 2021, but the company decided to not go forward with the plan.

At this point, leaks about Touch ID coming to iPhones feel extremely fickle, with the bulk of rumours about the feature standing false as per the last few years.

If reports are to be believed, the upcoming iPhone 14 will feature a completely revamped design, with a hole punch camera and under-display Face ID, so it would have been a great opportunity for the company to also add under-display Touch ID to the devices, but now it seems unlikely to happen.

Source: @mingchikuo