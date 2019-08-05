Apple to add in-display fingerprint sensor to 2021 iPhone: analyst

Apple is planning to bring back Touch ID with an in-display fingerprint sensor in its 2021 iPhones, according to TF Securities analyst and frequent Apple tipster Ming-Chi Kuo.
The fingerprint recognition feature was introduced in 2013 with the iPhone 5S, although it was dropped from Apple’s handsets with 2017’s iPhone 8 and 8 Plus. Apple has since pushed its Face ID facial recognition feature in its iPhones.
However, Kuo reports that Apple will offer both Face ID and Touch ID in its 2021 lineup of iPhones. As Kuo notes, Apple is likely taking the next two years to iron out the various limitations that currently plague in-display fingerprints technology. Some of these issues include high power consumption, thick sensing modules, a small sensing area size and overall production difficulties.
Specifically, Kuo predicts that Apple will address at least a few of these issues with Qualcomm’s ultrasonic fingerprint-under-display system, which enables the user to place their finger to scan their finger within a large area of the screen.
The analyst also theorized that an under-display fingerprint scanner could be added to the Apple Watch instead of Face ID, should the smartwatch gain biometrics in the future. That said, Kuo didn’t claim that such a feature is in the works for Apple Watch.
In the meantime, Apple will unveil this year’s lineup of iPhones during a keynote sometime in September. Rumours point to at least one these phones having a triple-lens rear camera and a faster A13 processor built by TSMC.
Via: The Verge
