Sasktel will continue to waive Ukraine calling fees until June 30

In the wake of Russia’s ongoing illegal invasion of Ukraine, several Canadian carriers began waiving long-distance calling charges for calls made from Canada to Ukraine back in mid-February.

Saskatchewan-based Sasktel had initially waived charges for long-distance calling from Canada to Ukraine until March 31st. The carrier also waived texting charges, along with roaming charges for calls, texts, and data for customers in Ukraine.

Sasktel today announced that it will continue the initiative until June 30th, 2022.

“As Ukrainians continue to defend their homeland, we here in Saskatchewan remain steadfast in support of their brave fight,” said Don Morgan, Minister responsible for SaskTel. “By continuing to waive fees, SaskTel is doing their part to ensure Ukrainian-Canadian families in our province can connect with their loved ones in Ukraine during this incredibly difficult time.”

In our ongoing efforts to support Ukrainian-Canadian families, SaskTel will continue to waive fees to ensure our customers can connect with loved ones in Ukraine. Click the link for more information: https://t.co/GgVs2EXirR pic.twitter.com/BdrcQulNJS — SaskTel (@SaskTel) March 25, 2022

This means that Sasktel customers here in Canada can text or call their loved ones in Ukraine for free, whereas roaming charges for calls, texts, and data overages for customers currently in Ukraine have been waived.

