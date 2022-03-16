Lenovo brings ‘MyLenovo Rewards’ program to Canada

Lenovo announced that its ‘MyLenovo Rewards’ program is now available in Canada.

The program allows Canadians to earn between three and nine percent back in MyLenovo Rewards points for every purchase made on Lenovo’s website, with no minimum spend required. Lenovo says every 1,000 points earned equals $1 that can be put towards future purchases. Rewards will automatically appear on customers’ accounts so they can redeem points easily.

Additionally, MyLenovo Rewards participants can take advantage of other perks, including:

Bonus rewards earned by completing polls, surveys, and updating profile information

Frequent sweepstakes, multiplier bonus events, and birthday rewards

Early access to new products

Exclusive, member-only savings

Moreover, Lenovo is celebrating the program’s launch by offering double points on purchases made between now and March 31st. Plus, members who enroll in the next two months will receive $10 in rewards with a $50+ purchase.

Finally, Lenovo says it will hold monthly sweepstakes for the first three months of the program — winners will receive between $20 and $100 in rewards points just for signing up for MyLenovo Rewards.

Those interested can learn more about MyLenovo Rewards or sign up for the program on the company’s website.