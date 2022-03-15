Twitter abandons tabbed timeline after user complaints

Twitter has ditched its algorithmically-generated feed for iOS users just four days after its launch.

The feed offered two tabs for users to choose from. The first was labelled “home” and showed the top tweets. The other was labelled “latest tweets” and showed the most recent tweets.

“We heard you,” the company tweeted on its support page. “We’ve switched the timeline back and removed the tabbed experience for now while we explore other options.”

Twitter started testing the feature in October 2021 among select iOS users. On March 10th, it was expanded to all iOS users with promises to expand to Android and web “soon.”

but every time I open the app it automatically defaults to Home again even if I have already pinned Latest Tweets. at least let us permanently pin it so we don't have to swipe every time??? — Mal✨ (@cIaimthestars) March 10, 2022

Replies under the company’s March 10th tweet show a range of disappointment, with many saying their feed would default to “home” even if they pinned “latest” as their chosen option.

Twitter is testing multiple new features at this time, including downvoting and video reactions. It’s possible some of them might face the same faith once they leave the testing stage.

Source: @Twitter