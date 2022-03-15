Samsung Galaxy A33 images and specs leak online

A leaked image of Samsung’s Galaxy A33 has surfaced online. The world-renowned leaker Evan Blass has posted renders of the A-series smartphone. While Blass posted the images, the website Appauls has leaked its specs.

The rumour indicates that the phone features a 6.4-inch 90Hz refresh rate OLED display with a 5,000mAh battery and four rear cameras. The handset will reportedly cost €379 in Europe, which in Canadian dollars equals about $530 — unfortunately, there’s usually a markup when these devices reach Canada.

The smartphone will also be powered by an Exynos 1280 processor, which will also be used in the A53.

Camera-wise, the handset will sport a 48-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera with a 120-degree field of view, a macro lens as well as a depth lens. On the front, the smartphone is expected to sport a 13-megapixel selfie camera.

The A33 will run One UI 4.1 based on Android 12, come with Dolby Atmos, IP67 water resistance, and 25W charging.

Lastly, the A33 will sport an under-display fingerprint scanner, face recognition and more. The phone will come in black, blue, peach and white.

We’ll likely see these devices, the A53 and the A73 at Samsung’s event on March 17th.

Source: Evan Blass, Appauls