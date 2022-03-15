Quebec version of LOL: Last One Laughing to hit Prime Video this year

Amazon has confirmed that a Quebec-focused take on its LOL: Last One Laughing Canada series called LOL: Qui Rira Le Dernier will hit Prime Video later this year.

The original series, itself an offshoot of the international LOL: Last One Laughing comedy format, pits Canadian comedians like Colin Mochrie, Dave Foley and Andrew Phung against one another to see who can keep a straight face the longest.

That format will be retained for LOL: Qui Rira Le Dernier, which will be filmed in Montreal and feature an all-French cast. Stand-up comedian and actor Patrick Huard (Bon Cop, Bad Cop) is confirmed to host, although a cast has not yet been revealed.

In addition to the two LOL shows, Amazon is also developing a revival of Kids in the Hall, the Canadian sketch comedy series featuring Foley, Bruce McCulloch, Kevin McDonald, Mark McKinney and Scott Thompson. The show is set to hit Prime Video sometime this year.

Image credit: eOne