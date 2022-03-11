Amazon removes $25 minimum requirement for one-day shipping on tons of items

Amazon Canada has announced that it has removed the $25 minimum purchase required to make one-day deliveries in Canada.

This isn’t available for all products, but the e-commerce giant says the restriction has been removed on “millions of items.”

Look for the “Get it by Tomorrow” check box in the filter menu on desktop or the Amazon app to find these items. To make sure you get an item within the one-day window, check the ‘order within’ countdown timer on the details page.

Some postal codes in Canada aren’t eligible for one-day shopping. You can check to see if your postal code fits the bill here.

Amazon Prime costs $79 per year with a 30-day trial period. The trial isn’t available for those in Quebec.

Source: Amazon