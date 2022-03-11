Public Mobile flash sale offers an extra 2GB per month for a year

Public Mobile’s latest flash sale offers customers an extra 2GB per month for the next year.

This promotion is only available for new customers that grab any plan that costs $25 or more. To use the promotion online, you’ll need the following promo code: ’12MONTHS2GB.’

This promotion ends on March 14th. If you want to redeem this offer online, you need to order a SIM Card between now and March 14th and then activate it by March 25th.

It’s worth noting that Public Mobile SIM Cards are 50 percent off right now.

Source: Public Mobile