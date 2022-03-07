Halo Infinite’s co-op campaign won’t launch alongside Season 2

Halo Infinite is a stellar game in desperate need of new content.

Though the game suffers from issues like desync, ranked not feeling rewarding (the reset didn’t help) and other technical problems, Halo Infinite’s most significant problem is a lack of new content. For a free-to-play multiplayer designed to be a “live service,” there just isn’t much life to the game.

Thankfully, that’s set to change to an extent. When Season of Halo Infinite’s multiplayer mode launches on May 3rd, eager fans will get a new arena and Big Team Battle maps’ Catalyst’ and ‘Breaker,’ as well as the return of ‘King of the Hill’ mode. Two other new game modes are also coming, ‘Land Grab’ and ‘Last Spartan,’ with the latter being described as a “free-for-all elimination.”

All this sounds like good news, right? Unfortunately, the release of four-player campaign co-op has been pushed back once again.

Joseph Staten, the head of Halo Infinite says 343 aims to “deliver Campaign network co-op later in Season 2.”

“It’s going to take more time to land a high-quality, full-featured 4-player network co-op experience in the massive, wide-open world of Halo Infinite.”

Staten goes on to mention that 343 Industries plans to bring a 2-player split-screen co-op experience to Xbox and that the title’s anticipated ‘Forge mode’ is still set for a season 3 release.

As someone who at one point was really into Halo Infinite’s multiplayer mode but has fallen off playing it recently, I’m excited for new maps and game modes to hit the game, but the wait between now and the beginning of Season 2 Lone Wolves feels positively barren. All we know that’s coming to the game is ‘Tactical Ops,’ a new limited-time event focused on the ‘Team Tactical’ playlist.

Halo Infinite launched back in December without co-op and Forge mode, two features the series has become known for. While Infinite’s initial reception was resoundingly positive, 343 has been heavily criticized for the lack of new content hitting the title over the last few months following season 1’s extension to May.

Source: 343 Industries