Amazon eyeing God of War TV show with PlayStation: report

Amazon is in negotiations with PlayStation to adapt the company’s God of War action game franchise into a live-action TV series for Prime Video, according to Deadline.

The outlet notes that the series is being developed by The Expanse creators/executive producers Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby and The Wheel of Time executive producer/showrunner Rafe Judkins. Both shows are exclusive to Prime Video.

Deadline did not mention any potential plot details for the proposed God of War series. For context, the God of War games follow Kratos, a rage-filled Spartan warrior who opposes the gods of Greek mythology. It’s unclear whether Amazon’s series would draw inspiration from Kratos’ Greek adventures, the more mature 2018 Nordic outing with his son, Atreus or even tell a new story entirely.

In any case, an adaptation of God of War makes sense for PlayStation, given that it’s one of the company’s flagship franchises. Since 2005, seven God of War games have been released, with the series’ most recent title, 2018’s God of War, garnering numerous accolades, including “Game of the Year” at The Game Awards. The highly anticipated sequel, God of War: Ragnarok, is set to come to PS4 and PS5 later this year.

It’s important to note that because the series is still being negotiated, there’s no guarantee as of yet that it will actually get made. Should a deal close, though, God of War would be the latest in a growing lineup of gaming adaptations for Amazon, including a Fallout show based on the eponymous Bethesda gaming franchise from Westworld creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy and a rumoured Mass Effect series.

This would also be another title in the ever-growing catalogue of PlayStation Productions, a division Sony founded in 2019 to adapt its gaming properties into shows and movies. The first PlayStation Productions title, Uncharted, opened in theatres last month with strong box office success, and Sony has all but confirmed a sequel. Other PlayStation Productions include HBO’s The Last of Us show from Chernobyl‘s Craig Mazin and developer Naughty Dog’s Neil Druckmann, a Ghost of Tsushima movie from John Wick director Chad Stahelski and a Twisted Metal NBC Show starring Anthony Mackie.

Image credit: PlayStation

Source: Deadline