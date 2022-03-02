Snowman, Land & Sea announce ‘Alto’s Adventure: The Spirit of the Mountain’

In celebration of the title’s 7th-anniversary, Canadian studio Snowman and Land & Sea, have announced Alto’s Adventure: The Spirit of the Mountain, an upcoming Apple Arcade-exclusive remaster of the original Alto’s Adventure that features a new character.

In a recent tweet, Alto’s Odyssey’s official Twitter account says that the game will arrive on Apple Arcade on Friday, March 25th. Apple’s video game subscription service, which is available across iPhone, iPad, Apple TV and Mac, costs $5.99 per month.

On March 25th, adventurers everywhere will embark on a journey to discover what lies at the heart of the mountain. Alto’s Adventure: The Spirit of the Mountain is coming soon to @AppleArcade. https://t.co/pwMVLMOFHV pic.twitter.com/j9ERlflkjR — Alto's Odyssey (@altosadventure) March 1, 2022

In an interview with MobileSyrup, Ryan Cash, the co-founder and CEO of Snowman and Harry Nesbitt, the lead artist/developer of Alto’s Adventure and the founder of Land & Sea, explained that The Spirit of the Mountain is an opportunity to expand on the core concept of the original game in a unique way.

The remaster features a new character both Cash and Nesbitt were reluctant to reveal much about, but hint that it adds interesting new features to the snow-filled endless runner’s core formula. The new character will also have new goals attached to it and the pair mention that discovering it is part of the “enjoyment” tied to the remaster.

Other additional features include an original composition tied to the extra character. Players only interested in checking out the new content can transfer their saved file from Alto’s Adventure to The Spirit of the Mountain.

A few months ago Snowman and Land & Sea released Alto’s Odyssey: The Lost City, a new version of the original Odyssey that features a new biome, goals and additional mechanics.

MobileSyrup will have more on Alto’s Adventure: The Spirit of the Mountain in the coming days.

Source: @altosadventure