Mobvoi’s latest $125 smartwatch features advanced heart rate tracking

If you’re looking for a budget smartwatch with extensive heart rate tracking, this new TicWatch GTH Pro from Mobvoi could be a perfect choice.

I’ll start by clarifying that I’ve yet to test out this watch, so if you plan to buy it for legitimate medical reasons, I’d strongly suggest talking to a medical expert.

If you’re just trying to get SWOLE, keep reading.

Introducing the TicWatch GTH Pro. Powered by Arty® and dual sensor technology, #TicWatchGTHPro provides personalized heart health insights. ✅Arty Score

✅TruHR®

✅eCAP (Exercise Capacity)

✅HSX™ (Heart Stress Index)

✅ArtyAge Learn more: https://t.co/NGyhamWUyS#mobvoi pic.twitter.com/2D4w5vUB39 — Mobvoi_Official (@Mobvoi_Official) March 1, 2022

This watch is an iterative update to Mobvoi’s poorly regarded TicWatch GTH. Still, the hardware that sets the watch apart is a selection of photoplethysmogram (PPG) sensors on the side and bottom that work similarly to the electrocardiogram in Apple Watch Series 4 or newer.

Mobvoi is careful to stress that while similar, the technology isn’t the same. This is likely because selling a device as an Electrocardigam needs regulatory approval from Health Canada. What we do know is that it uses algorithms based on proprietary SphygmoCor technology from ATCOR, an Australian-based heart health company.

In a press release from ATCOR, the company claims that it’s been working with Mobvoi over the past two years to bring its central arterial waveform measuring technology to this “non-medical wearable device.”

Specifically, these new sensors can track your heart rate, exercise capacity, heart-stress index, arterial age and something called an Arty Score. This number is just a combination of some key factors into one tally to make it easier for users to get understandable/glanceable information to compare themselves against.

Since this watch is meant for fitness, I think this makes a lot of sense here. That said, it will only matter if Mobvoi can improve its fitness tracking.

Beyond these new heart tracking features, the watch is loaded with 14 pre-set workout modes, a blood oxygen sensor, sleep tracking, waterproofing and more. It’s an appealing wearable package, especially considering its lower cost.

The main issue with this smartwatch is that it’s a bit convoluted to get in Canada right now. I was able to add one to my cart from Amzon.com, and it says that it will ship to Canada for an extra $27 CAD. The TicWatch GTH Pro costs $100 USD (roughly $126 CAD).

MobileSyup has reached out for a review unit from Mobvoi, but if you’re interested in the smartwatch I’d suggest reading a few reviews on the TicWatch GTH to get a basis of Mobvoi’s lower-end wearable reputation.

Source: Mobvoi, ATCOR