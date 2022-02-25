Apple News’ local news experience now available in Toronto and Montreal

Apple has brought its Apple News local news experience to Toronto and Montreal.

Local news is curated by Apple News editors and features topics tied to local communities, including weather, restaurant openings, policy decisions and real estate, according to the tech giant. Specific publications included in the new initiative are as follows: CTV News, Toronto Star, La Presse, Narcity.

Local news first launched in the U.S. back in 2020 and features 14 cities and regions, including San Francisco, the Bay Area, New York, Houston, Los Angeles, San Diego, Sacramento, Miami, Charlotte, San Antonio, Raleigh-Durham, and Washington D.C.

Toronto’s local experience is available at this link, and Montreal’s local news experience is available here.

Apple News is available for free on iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and Mac. Apple News+, the tech giant’s news subscription service, costs $12.99 per month and includes access to publications like The Toronto Star, The Globe and Mail, Time and more.