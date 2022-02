Here’s what’s coming to Crave in March 2022

Bell has announced all of the content coming to its Crave video streaming platform in March.

Series and movies like Star Trek: Picard, Dune, Letterkenny: International Women’s Day, F9: The Fast Saga and many more are set to hit the service.

Below is all the content coming to Crave in March 2022:

March 1st

The Larry David Story: part I: American Jewboy @9pm PT — HBO + Movies

The Larry David Story: part II: The Jewish Fountainhead @9pm — HBO + Movies

Percy’s Tiger Tales: Season 2, Episodes 1-26

March 3rd

Star Trek: Picard: Season 2, Episode 1

Our Flag Means Death: Season 1, Episodes 1-3 — HBO + Movies

March 4th

F9: The Fast Saga — HBO + Movies

Catwoman — HBO + Movies

Die in a Gunfight — HBO + Movies

Good Will Hunting — HBO + Movies

Life of Pi — HBO + Movies

Playmobil: The Movie — HBO + Movies

The Exchange — HBO + Movies

Teen Mom: Family Reunion: Season 1

Underground Railroad: The Secret History

Air America — Starz

Bad Turn Worse — Starz

Catwoman — Starz

Steve Jobs — Starz

March 5th

Alvin!!! And the Chipmunks: Season 1, Episodes 1-52

Alvin!!! And the Chipmunks: Season 2, Episode 1-20

Denver the Last Dinosaur: Season 1, Episode 41-52

Handico: Season 2

Rainbow Ruby: Season 1, Episodes 14-26

Team Dronix: Season 1, Episodes 1-13

The Jungle Bunch: Season 1, Episodes 41-52

The Legendaries: Season 1

Zak Storm: Season 1, Episodes 1-10

March 6th

Shining Vale: Season 1, Episodes 1-2 — Starz

Winning Time: The Rise of Lakers Dynasty: Season 1, Episode 1 — HBO + Movies

The Circus: Season 7, Episode 1 @8pm

March 8th

Undercurrent: The Disappearance of Kim Wall: Part 1 @9pm — HBO + Movies

Undercurrent: The Disappearance of Kim Wall: Part 2 @9pm — HBO + Movies

Letterkenny: International Women’s Day

March 11th

The French Connection — Starz

The Man Who Fell to Earth — Starz

Best Sellers — HBO + Movies

Gone Mom — HBO + Movies

Million Dollar Baby — HBO + Movies

Scent of a Woman — HBO + Movies

The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies — HBO + Movies

The Gateway — HBO + Movies

The Year of Spectacular Men — HBO + Movies

March 12th

Polly Pocket: Season 2

Robin Hood: Season 2, Episodes 1-6

Moominvalley: Seasons 1-2

Pac-Man nd the Ghostly Adventures: Season 3

Monchhichi Tribe: Season 2, Episodes 27-52

March 15th

Phoenix Rising: Part I @9pm — HBO + Movies

Phoenix Rising: Part II @9pm — HBO + Movies

March 17th

Minx: Season 1, Episodes 1-2 — HBO + Movies

DMZ: Season 1 — HBO + Movies

March 18th

Folklore: Season 2 — HBO + Movies

Dune (2021) — HBO + Movies

2001: Space Odyssey — HBO + Movies

A Beautiful Mind — HBO + Movies

Apollo 13 — HBO + Movies

Arrival — HBO + Movies

Beans — HBO + Movies

Blade Runner — HBO + Movies

Enemy — HBO + Movies

Imperfect High — HBO + Movies

Incendies — HBO + Movies

Prisoners — HBO + Movies

Water Walker — HBO + Movies

Catfish: The TV Show: Season 8E

Teen Mom: Girl’s Night In: Season 1

True Life Crime UK: Season 2

Wicker Man (1973) — Starz

The Means War — Starz

I Love You, Beth Cooper — Starz

March 19th

Flashback — HBO + Movies

Sesame Street: Season 51

Sesame Street: Classic Episodes

March 23rd

A Criminal Affair: Season 1, Episodes 1-4

March 25th

Law & Order: Seasons 6-10

Inception — HBO + Movies

Midway — HBO + Movies

The Hurt Locker — HBO + Movies

Dawn, Her Dad, And the Tractor — HBO + Movies

Holmes Family Rescue

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation: Season 5a

Living the Dream: Season 2B

Barton Fink — Starz

March 29th

Transplant: Season 2

How to Survive a Pandemic @9pm ET — HBO + Movie

March 31st

Julia: Season 1, Episodes 1-3 — HBO + Movies

Leaving Crave

Shameless: Season 11 (March 5th)

The Case Against Adnan Syed (March 9th)

Ash (March 14th)

Carrie Fisher & Friends (March 14th)

Grace Helbig & Marmrie Heart & Friends (March 14th)

Jay Pharoah & Friends (March 14th)

Jimmy Carr & Friends (March 14th)

Joe Mande & Friends (March 14th)

K Trevor Wilson & Friends (March 14th)

K Trevor Wilson: Bigger in Person (March 14th)

Katherine Ryan & Friends (March 14th)

Nikki Glaser & Friends (March 14th)

Pat Thorton: Different Times (March 14th)

Russel Peters & Friends (March 14th)

Sebastian Maniscalco & Friends (March 14th)

Con Man (March 18th)

Invisible Man (March 18th)

Inside the Disappearance: Season 1 (March 19th)

Burden (March 20th)

Hope Gap (March 20th)

The Show (March 23rd)

Greed (March 23rd)

Shameless, Hall of Shame: Season 1 (March 26th)

Monster High: The Adventures of the Ghoul Squad: Season 1 (March 28th)

Adam Sandler’s Eight Crazy Nights (March 29th)

As Good As It Gets (March 29th)

Big Daddy (March 29th)

Click (March 29th)

Closer (March 29th)

Ghostbusters (March 29th)

Ghostbusters II (March 29th)

Groundhog Day (March 29th)

S.W.A.T (March 29th)

Stuart Little (March 29th)

Stuart Little 2 (March 29th)

The Devil’s Own (March 29th)

The Fifth Element (March 29th)

The Fisher King (March 29th)

The Pursuit of Happyness (March 29th)

You Don’t Mess With A Zohan (March 29th)

A Good Woman (March 31st)

All The President’s Men (March 31st)

Black Christmas (2019) (March 31st)

Buried (March 31st)

Cats (March 31st)

Contagion (March 31st)

Critical Care (March 31st)

Dark Waters (March 31st)

Daybreakers (March 31st)

Dial M For Murder (March 31st)

Django Unchained (March 31st)

Dreamland (March 31st)

Emma (March 31st)

For Glowing Hearts: Season 1, Episode 2 (March 31st)

Gretel & Hansel (March 31st)

House of 1000 Corpses (March 31st)

Jackie Brown (March 31st)

Kick-Ass (March 31st)

Martin Morning: Season 1 (March 31st)

Never Rarely Sometimes Always (March 31st)

North By Northwest (March 31st)

Numb Chucks: Season 2 (March 31st)

Ollie & Moon: Season 1 (March 31st)

Peg + Cat (March 31st)

Raw (March 31st)

Requiem for a Dream (March 31st)

Reservoir Dogs (March 31st)

Seven Psychopaths (March 31st)

Slap Shot (March 31st)

South Park: Seasons 1-23 (March 31st)

Strangers on a Train (March 31st)

The Expendables (March 31st)

The Rules of Attraction (March 31st)

We’ve separated the different shows and movies by which tier of Crave they fall within. Crave has three tiers: Crave Mobile for $9.99 (only mobile devices), a basic Crave for all devices (includes HBO content) and a $5.99 Starz add-on for both.

Further, Crave is available on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4/5 and more.

Image credit: Crave