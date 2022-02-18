First details of Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro emerge, including second-gen Tensor chip

The first bit of reliably sound info surrounding the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro have surfaced. According to a new report, the codenames, Tensor chip, and new modem are now detailed.

9to5Google broke the story earlier today. Via the report, Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are under the codenames “Cheetah” and “Panther”. Google always works under very particular codename themes. For instance, prior to the Pixel 6, Google used codenames relating to aquatic life for the Pixel and Nexus devices. The Pixel 6 series used codenames surrounding aves such as “Raven”.

The unannounced Pixel 6a will reportedly continue to use an avian codename. “Bluejay” is reportedly the name Google has landed on. A rumoured Note-style device, the first foldable from Google may be under the codename “Pitpit.”

Additionally, sources say the Google Pixel 7 series will utilize the second-generation Tensor chip. The chip is identified as GS201. This model number is slightly different from the current one used. The original Tensor processor has the label GS101 and powers the Pixel 6 series. The Android 13 Developer Preview supposedly includes notions of a second-gen chip for this year. It’s been surmised that the chip is using the internal codename Cloudripper.

GS201 will supposedly feature an unreleased Samsung modem, The model number listed is g5300b. For reference, the Pixel 6’s modem is g5123b ie, Exynos Modem 5123. Therefore, the g5300b is a currently unannounced model. The new second-generation Tensor chip likely has the Exynos Modem 5300. We can expect to learn more about it later this year.

These are still very early details. Further looks at the specs and expected features will likely come over the next few months. Though, it’s an exciting jumping-off point for the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. The two flagship devices will likely launch this fall.

Source: 9to5Google