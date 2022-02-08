Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 update brings new health-focused features

Samsung has announced several features coming to its Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic smartwatches, including new fitness tricks.

The first is a body composition update that gives users more insight into their health progress. Additionally, the South Korean company is bringing insights powered by ‘Centr,’ a digital fitness program curated by Chris Hemsworth that’s aimed to transform your health, fitness and mindset. Galaxy Watch 4 users will get a free 30-day trial to Centr.

Samsung will also launch a new sleep coaching program that aims to help users develop improved sleep habits. The update tracks sleep patterns over seven days and features two related sleep surveys. Following that, the feature guides users through a four to five-week coaching program with missions, checklists, sleep-related articles, meditation guidance and regular reports to see if sleep quality has improved.

More watch faces are coming as well, including ‘Burgundy’ and ‘Cream’ coloured sleep bands, new fabric bands and link bracelets.

Further, users will soon be able to stream music over Wi-Fi or LTE via the YouTube Music app on their Galaxy Watch 4.

This update and more will release during Samsung’s upcoming February 9th ‘Unpacked’ event. We’ve reached out to Samsung Canada to confirm the Canadian availability of the update.

If you’re interested in getting a Galaxy Watch 4 yourself, you can check out Samsung’s new Valentine’s Day deal. Also, check out my review of Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 Classic.

Source: Samsung