Apple Music drops free trial period to 1 month in Canada

After several years of offering a three-month Apple Music free trial program for new subscribers, Apple has dropped the offer to a single month.

This puts the music streaming service more in line with YouTube Music. Spotify often offers a one-month trial as well, but it appears that the music streaming giant currently has a 90-day trial period available. However, I found other signup incentives that only offer two months of free listening, so I suspect Spotify’s free trial offers change frequently.

This Apple Music free trial reduction is a bit of a bummer, but I don’t expect it to deter many new signups to the streaming service. Apple Music’s main draw is that music curation, Spatial Audio with head tracking and lossless audio are included in the base $10 per month price.

It’s worth noting that AirPods, the HomePod mini and some Beats headphones/earbuds include with six month trial Apple Music vouchers.

If you’re just looking to switch music streaming platforms, check out our full guide for each service.

Source: Apple Music