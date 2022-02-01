Here’s what’s coming to Hayu in February 2022

Everyone knows about Netflix, Crave and Amazon Prime Video, but there are also other video streaming platforms in Canada for fans of niche content.

For example, NBC Universal’s Hayu is a reality TV subscription streaming service that gets new series monthly and continuing series weekly.

Below is everything coming to Hayu this month:

The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Season 12 (Wednesday, February 2nd)

The Bachelor Australia: Season 9 (Monday, February 7th)

The Greatest Dance: Seasons 1-2 (Friday, February 11th)

Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Season 3 (Thursday, February 22nd)

Shipmates: Season 1 (Friday, February 25th)

The Cabins: Season 2 (From Monday, February 28th)

Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules (Episodes Thursday)

Continuing Series

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (Mondays)

Killer Relationship with Faith Jenkins (Mondays)

Snapped: season 30 (Mondays)

The Real Murders of Atlanta: Season 1 (Mondays)

Watch What Happens Live: season 18 (Tuesdays – Saturday)

Botched: Season 7 (Wednesdays)

The Real Housewives of Miami (Wednesdays)

The Real Housewives of Orange County: Season 16 (Thursdays)

Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules: Season 1 (Thursdays)

Twisted Killers: Season 1 (Fridays)

Killer Siblings: Season 3 (Saturdays)

Family Massacre: Season 1 (Saturdays)

The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Season 2 (Sundays)

New York Homicide: Season 1 (Sundays)

Hayu is available on Android and iOS, Apple TV, Shaw TV platform, and desktop.