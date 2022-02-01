Xbox has a bunch of deals right now, including Lunar New Year and Ubisoft sales

Xbox has kicked off multiple promotions on digital games, offering discounts on Asian-made games for Lunar New Year, titles from Ubisoft and Warner Bros., and more.
See below for some of the most notable deals. Note that all of the listed original Xbox and Xbox 360 games are playable on Xbox One/Xbox Series X and S via backward compatibility.
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla + Immortals Fenyx Rising Bundle (Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One) — $48.17 (regularly $145.99)
- Battlefield 2042 (Xbox Series X/S) — $58.49 (regularly $89.99)
- Castlevania: Symphony of the Night (Xbox 360) — $4.99 (regularly $9.99)
- Far Cry 6 (Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One) — $47.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Lost Odyssey (Xbox 360) — $6.24 (regularly $24.99) [Xbox Live Gold exclusive deal]
- Madden NFL 22 (Xbox Series X/S) — $26.99 (regularly $89.99)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl (Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One) — $32.49 (regularly $49.99)
- Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic (Xbox) — $4.99 (regularly $9.99)
- Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords (Xbox) — $4.99 (regularly $9.99)
The full list of deals can be found here. Note that the sales are valid through February 7th, though individual promotions have different end dates.
Image credit: Game Mill