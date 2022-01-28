Check out what’s coming to Amazon Prime Video in Canada in February 2022

Every month, Amazon adds a number of new series and movies to its streaming service, Prime Video, and February 2022 will be no different.

Below is everything set to hit Amazon Prime Video in February of the new year:

February 1st

Inside Man

Snow White And The Huntsman

Straight Outta Compton

Ray

Strawberry Shortcake’s Berry Bitty Adventures: Season 2

The Huntsman: Winter’s War

Scarface

The Game

Turbo

Backdraft

Steve Jobs

The Big Lebowski

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

About Time

Hotel Transylvania 2

February 2nd

The Real Housewives of New Jersey: season 12 (requires Hayu membership for $5.99)

February 3rd

The Walking Dead: World Beyond: season 2

Dreamland

February 4th

Reacher — Amazon Original

Flashback — Amazon Original

Book of Love — Amazon Original

Phat Tuesdays: The Era of Hip Jop Comedy — Amazon Original

February 6th

Power Book IV: Force (requires Starz membership for $5.99)

February 7th

Agatha Raisin: season 4 (requires AcornTV membership for $7.49)

February 10th

Homestay — Amazon Original

February 11th

Sofia Niño De Rivera: I Would Do it Again — Amazon Original

I Want You Back — Amazon Original

LOL: Last One Laughing Brazil — Amazon Original

February 13th

The Walking Dead: season 11, part (requires AMC+ membership for $8.99)

February 15th

Bel-Air (requires StackTV membership for $12.99)

February 16th

Creed

Creed II

February 17th

Copshop

Titane

February 18th

LOL: Last One Laughing Canada — Amazon Original

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: season 4 — Amazon Original

Lov3

February 22nd

Traces: season 2 (requires BritBox membership for $8.99)

February 24th

Charlie XCX: Alone Together

LOL: Last One Laughing Italy: season 2 — Amazon Original

February 28th

Hit 2

Everything Leaving Amazon Prime Video in February:

Married…With Children (February 1st)

Limitless (February 1st)

A Discovery of Witches (February 1st)

Law & Order (February 1st)

Dragons (February 1st)

Jexi (February 1st)

The Nanny (February 1st)

The Mindy Project (February 2nd)

Burn (February 10th)

47 Meters Down: Uncaged (February 13th)

The Farewell (February 13th)

Elementary (February 15th)

All Creatures Here Below (February 17th)

Onihei (February 27th)

Battlestar Galactica (February 28th)

Drawing Smiles (February 28th)

Amazon Prime is priced at $79 per year with a 30-day trial period. The trial isn’t available for those in Quebec, but Prime Video costs $79 for a 13-month subscription, giving you one extra month for the same price.

Amazon Prime Video is available on Android, iOS, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Google TV, PlayStation, Xbox and more.