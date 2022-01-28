Check out what’s coming to Amazon Prime Video in Canada in February 2022

Every month, Amazon adds a number of new series and movies to its streaming service, Prime Video, and February 2022 will be no different.
Below is everything set to hit Amazon Prime Video in February of the new year:
February 1st
- Inside Man
- Snow White And The Huntsman
- Straight Outta Compton
- Ray
- Strawberry Shortcake’s Berry Bitty Adventures: Season 2
- The Huntsman: Winter’s War
- Scarface
- The Game
- Turbo
- Backdraft
- Steve Jobs
- The Big Lebowski
- Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
- About Time
- Hotel Transylvania 2
February 2nd
- The Real Housewives of New Jersey: season 12 (requires Hayu membership for $5.99)
February 3rd
- The Walking Dead: World Beyond: season 2
- Dreamland
February 4th
- Reacher — Amazon Original
- Flashback — Amazon Original
- Book of Love — Amazon Original
- Phat Tuesdays: The Era of Hip Jop Comedy — Amazon Original
February 6th
- Power Book IV: Force (requires Starz membership for $5.99)
February 7th
Agatha Raisin: season 4 (requires AcornTV membership for $7.49)
February 10th
- Homestay — Amazon Original
February 11th
- Sofia Niño De Rivera: I Would Do it Again — Amazon Original
- I Want You Back — Amazon Original
- LOL: Last One Laughing Brazil — Amazon Original
February 13th
The Walking Dead: season 11, part (requires AMC+ membership for $8.99)
February 15th
Bel-Air (requires StackTV membership for $12.99)
February 16th
- Creed
- Creed II
February 17th
- Copshop
- Titane
February 18th
- LOL: Last One Laughing Canada — Amazon Original
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: season 4 — Amazon Original
- Lov3
February 22nd
Traces: season 2 (requires BritBox membership for $8.99)
February 24th
- Charlie XCX: Alone Together
- LOL: Last One Laughing Italy: season 2 — Amazon Original
February 28th
- Hit 2
Everything Leaving Amazon Prime Video in February:
- Married…With Children (February 1st)
- Limitless (February 1st)
- A Discovery of Witches (February 1st)
- Law & Order (February 1st)
- Dragons (February 1st)
- Jexi (February 1st)
- The Nanny (February 1st)
- The Mindy Project (February 2nd)
- Burn (February 10th)
- 47 Meters Down: Uncaged (February 13th)
- The Farewell (February 13th)
- Elementary (February 15th)
- All Creatures Here Below (February 17th)
- Onihei (February 27th)
- Battlestar Galactica (February 28th)
- Drawing Smiles (February 28th)
Amazon Prime is priced at $79 per year with a 30-day trial period. The trial isn’t available for those in Quebec, but Prime Video costs $79 for a 13-month subscription, giving you one extra month for the same price.
Amazon Prime Video is available on Android, iOS, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Google TV, PlayStation, Xbox and more.