The first episode of Apple TV+’s The Afterparty is free on YouTube

Apple TV+ has launched its latest murder mystery comedy series, The Afterparty. The series premieres today (January 28th) and stars Tiffany Haddish, Sam Richardson, Dave Franco and more. What’s interesting is that Apple TV+ has released the first episode on YouTube.

The first episode is free on Apple TV+ as well.

The series takes place at a high school reunion after-party where ‘Xavier’ (Dave Franco) has been murdered by someone at the after-party. Tiffany Haddish who plays detective Danner is trying to solve this murder mystery.

If you get hooked after the first episode, the next two episodes are already on Apple TV+. Following that the series will hit Apple TV+ weekly until March 4th.

Apple TV+ costs $5.99 CAD/month.

