Elon Musk’s Neuralink brain implants moving towards testing on humans

Neuralink, one of Elon Musk’s more outlandish companies, aims to implant a chip into the human brain to unlock sci-fi-like abilities and to help combat brain chemistry-based issues like depression.

So far, we’ve seen the company implant its chip into rats and monkeys, but a new job posting for a ‘clinical trial director’ suggests that the company is looking to step up its testing.

The job is situated in Fremont, California, and the posting says that this hire will lead and direct the team responsible for fielding regulatory interaction and developing a clinical trial procedure for the company.

The full job application can be found here. It features pretty hefty wording like “Understanding of Class III implantable neuromodulation devices,” likely keeping regular people out of the running for the role.

Hiring this director is the first step towards actual human trials with Neuralink tech. However, it will likely be several years before we see one of these chips implanted in an actual human brain.

Beyond this job, Neuralink also has roles listed for animal care, brain specialists and engineering jobs related to the device.

Source: Neuralink Via: Bloomberg