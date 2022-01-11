This 3D-printed PS5 DualSense add-on allows for one-handed play

A content creator has produced an accessory for the PS5’s DualSense controller that allows it to be played with one hand.

In a new video, YouTuber Akaki Kuumeri explains that he 3D-printed an adapter that can snap onto the gamepad’s left thumbstick. From there, it can be placed on a surface, such as a thigh, and physically moving the controller will also move the thumbstick.

Meanwhile, the L1 and L2 buttons are replicated on the right side of the controller. That said, there’s an inverse option for those who are left-handed.

While many normal gamers may think that playing with one hand is unnecessary, the controller offers various accessibility applications. Those who cannot physically use a second hand well (or even at all) might find a use for Kuumeri’s accessory. Of course, it won’t solve every issue, especially if you don’t have access to a 3D printer, but as a fan creation, it’s quite impressive.

But he also shows how it could be useful if you have two DualSense controllers. As an example, he printed two adapters and use them to play It Takes Two — which otherwise requires two players — by himself. Of course, that’s a bit trickier to pull off, but more ambidextrous players could certainly benefit.

Thankfully, Kuumeri has made his design available online to download and print — you can do so here.

Via: PCMag