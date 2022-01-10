Apple’s Beats Fit Pro release in Canada on January 24 for $249

After releasing in the U.S. back in November, Apple-owned Beats will bring its Fit Pro wireless earbuds to Canada on January 24th for $249.

The wireless earbuds feature 27-hours of charging with their case, active noise cancellation, a transparency mode, adaptive EQ, Apple’s H1 chip and Spatial Audio with head-tracking support. The Fit Pro seem designed to fall above the Studio Buds and possibly replace Beat’s more expensive Powerbeats Pro in the headphone/earbud company’s lineup of products.

Along with the above features, the Beats Fit Pro feature a built-in flexible wingtip designed to keep the wireless earbuds secure when they’re in your ears.

The sporty wireless earbuds have generally received positive coverage from most U.S. tech publications, with reviewers stating that the Fit Pros are comfortable and offer excellent noise cancellation. On the other hand, they lack wireless charging and don’t work as well with Android devices as Beats’ Studio Buds.

The Beats Fit Pro are available in ‘Black,’ ‘White,’ ‘Gray’ and ‘Purple/Pink.’ The Beats Fit Pro release in Canada on January 24th for $249.

Image credit: Apple

Source: Apple