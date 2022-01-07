Apple adds new ‘Time to Run’ classes to Fitness+ app

The war for the best at-home fitness program is still going strong, and in an effort to revamp its platform for 2022, Apple is launching a host of new features for runners.

This new workout program, ‘Time to Run,’ functions similarly to last year’s ‘Time to Walk.’ This means you need to have an Apple Watch, an Apple Fitness+ subscription and Bluetooth earbuds to take advantage of the functionality.

The fundamental difference between Time to Walk and Time to Run is that the new running classes are led by Apple Fitness+ trainers instead of notable people and celebrities telling stories. Time to Run also has a doubles-down on music to help keep the runner’s focus and intensity. Apple says that the musical themes are based on the city where your trainer is running in. For example, Apple’s press release mentions that the run taking place on Miami Beach uses Latin-inspired music.

Much like the Time to Walk episodes, the leaders of the Time to Run classes will also share photos of notable sites along their route. Apple says you can even save these photos to your camera roll if you want to go back and look at them later.

Time to Run is launching with three running classes, including Brooklyn, Miami, and London, with a new episode dropping every week. If you’re using a wheelchair, Time to Run also becomes Time to Push, which is a welcome accessibility move on Apple’s part.

Other Apple Fitness+ announcements

Alongside Time to Run, Apple is launching the third season of Time to Walk with key guests like comedian Hasan Minhaj, Law and Order superstar Chris Meloni and more.

Finally, in the Fitness section of the app, users will notice more workout classes based on music from popular artists like Ed Sheeran and more challenges like a new 30-day core workout challenge.