Fossil unveils new Gen 6 smartwatches with exclusive Razer and Skagen styles

Fossil announced two partnerships at CES 2022 that will see unique versions of its new Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch made available.

First up is a partnership with gaming accessory maker Razer. The two companies will release the Razer X Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch with three exclusive Razer watch faces (‘Analog,’ ‘Text’ and ‘Chroma’) and two interchangeable straps. The Razer X Fossil watch will launch globally but in a limited quantity of just 1,337 units.

The Razer X Fossil smartwatch will be available starting January 10th, 2022, on Razer’s website, Fossil’s website and at select retail stores for $329 USD (about $417.91 CAD). MobileSyrup has reached out to Fossil for more details about Canadian availability and pricing.

The second partnership is with Danish-inspired watch and jewelry brand Skagen. It will see the launch of the ‘Falster’ Gen 6 smartwatch, available in six styles with a 42mm case size. The Flaster watch will have silver-tone, rose-gold tone, charcoal and black case colours, as well as straps made with Skagen’s iconic stainless steel mesh, silicone and leather.

Each Falster Gen 6 smartwatch style will retail for $295 USD (about $374.72 CAD) and be available for purchase on Skagen’s website starting January 5th. MobileSyrup has reached out to Fossil for more details about Canadian availability and pricing.

While both of these special editions of the Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch look great, it’s worth noting that aside from the unique straps and watch faces, these smartwatches essentially provide the same core experience as Fossil’s new Gen 6 smartwatch. That means the watches still run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Wear 4100+ platform, sport fast-charging up to 80 percent in 30 minutes, have heart rate and SpO2 sensors, and more.

It also means the watches will be compatible with Google’s upcoming Wear OS 3 update slated to arrive sometime in 2022. However, some of the information Google has shared so far suggests upgrading to Wear OS 3 could be a rough process.

Still, if you like Wear OS and Fossil’s smartwatches but want something unique, both the Razer and Skagen models look like excellent options.

Images credit: Fossil