Apple’s new monitor will reportedly cost less than the company’s usual display

Apple is working on a new external monitor rumored to cost half the price of the company’s professional display.

The news was outlined in the latest version of Mark Gurman’s newsletter, Power On (seen by 9to5Mac). The Bloomberg journalist said he’s “hoping” the monitor comes out this year.

Gurman wrote about the monitor in his December newsletter as well. He said the price drop could come from Apple reducing the screen’s brightness, and making the monitor itself “slightly smaller.”

Source: 9to5Mac