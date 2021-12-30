Tesla recalls more than 475,000 cars over safety issues

Tesla is recalling over 475,000 vehicles due to trunk-related safety concerns.

The recall specifically applies to 356,309 (2017-2020) Model 3 vehicles and 119,009 Model S electric cars.

For the Model 3, Tesla says opening and closing the trunk may damage the cable harness attached to the rearview camera, which could cause it to fail. The Model S recall, meanwhile, is more severe; front hood latch problems could lead the trunk to suddenly open and impair the driver’s vision.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) says it’s not aware of any crashes, injuries or deaths related to the recalled vehicles.

However, in other safety news, the NHTSA recently began investigating Tesla’s decision to allow games to be played on screens while the car is in motion. This led Tesla to disable the feature.

