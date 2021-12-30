Amazon’s Daily Deals discount several TVs, headphones and peripherals

Amazon Canada has discounted several TVs, headphones, gaming peripherals and Fitbit products as part of its Daily Deals promotion.

Check out all the deals below:

Up to 36 percent off on TVs and Soundbars

Hisense 32H41G – 32-inch Smart Full Array LED Roku TV with DTS TruSurround: $189.99 (regularly $238)

Sony X80J 55 inch 4K Ultra HD HDR LED Smart Google TV with Dolby Vision & Atmos: $798 (regularly $1,048)

LG OLED55C1 55-inch 4K Smart 120Hz OLED TV: $1,697.99 (regularly $1,897.99)

Samsung HW-A40M/ZC 2.1CH 210 Watt Sound Bar Speaker with Wireless Subwoofer: $168 (regularly $248)

Samsung – 65-inch The Frame LED 4K UHD Smart TV: $1,998 (regularly $2,098)

Sony SSCSE Surround Dolby Atmos Home Speaker Set of 1 Black: $198 (regularly $248)

LG 43UP7700 43-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: $547.99 (regularly $599.99)

Sony LSPX-S3 Glass Sound 360 Degrees All Directional Speaker with Candle-Like LED Illumination, 8 Hour Battery, and Bluetooth: $348 (regularly $448)

LG GX – 3.1 Channel 420W Dolby Atmos Sound Bar with Wireless Sub Woofer: $797.99 (regularly $997.99)

Samsung 55-inch LS01T The Serif 4K ULtra HD HDR Smart QLED TV: $1,498 (regularly $1,798)

Find all TVs and Soundbars on sale here.

Up to 35 percent off on Fitbit products

Fitbit Sense Health & Fitness Smartwatch W/GPS, Bluetooth Call/Text, Heart Rate SpO2, ECG, Skin Temperature & Stress Sensing: $258.98 (regularly $399.95)

Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker with a Free 1-Year Fitbit Premium Trial, 24/7 Heart Rate, Desert Rose/Black, One Size: $89.95 (regularly $129.95)

Fitbit Aria Air Bluetooth Digital Body Weight & Bmi Smart Scale, Black: $49.95 (regularly $69.95)

Charge 5 Advanced Fitness & Health Tracker with Built-in GPS, Stress Management Tools: $169.95 (regularly $229.95)

Find all Fitbit products on sale here.

Up to 50 percent off Razer products

Razer Kraken X Ultralight Gaming Headset: 7.1 Surround Sound – Lightweight Aluminum Frame – Bendable Cardioid Microphone: $39.99 (regularly $69.99)

Razer DeathAdder V2 Gaming Mouse: 20K DPI Optical Sensor – 2nd Gen Faster Optical Switch: $49.99 (regularly $99.99)

Razer Viper Ultimate Lightest Wireless Gaming Mouse & RGB Charging Dock: Fastest Gaming Switches – 20K DPI Optical Sensor – Chroma Lighting – 8 Programmable Buttons – 70 Hr Battery: $99.99 (regularly $199.99)

Razer Seiren Mini USB Streaming Microphone: Precise Supercardioid Pickup Pattern – Professional Recording Quality – Ultra-Compact Build – Heavy-Duty Tilting Stand – Shock Resistant – Classic Black: $49.99 (regularly $69.99)

Razer Kiyo Pro Streaming Webcam: Uncompressed 1080p 60FPS – High-Performance Adaptive Light Sensor – HDR-Enabled – Wide-Angle Lens with Adjustable FOV – Lightning-Fast USB 3.0: $129.99 (regularly $151.62)

Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition TKL Tenkeyless Gaming Keyboard: $99.99 (regularly $129.99)

Razer Kraken Tournament Edition THX 7.1 Surround Sound Gaming Headset: Aluminum Frame – Retractable Noise Cancelling Mic: $74.99 (regularly $139.99)

Razer Iskur Gaming Chair: Ergonomic Lumber Support System – Multi-Layered Synthetic Leather – Durable Foam Cushions – Engineered to Carry – Memory Foam Head Cushion: $499.99 (regularly $749.99)

Find all Razer products on sale here.

Up to 40 percent off on Sony headphones and speakers

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Industry Leading Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones with Mic for Phone-Call and Alexa Voice Control: $349.99 (regularly $499.99)

Sony WF-1000XM4 Industry Leading Noise Canceling Truly Wireless Earbud Headphones with Alexa Built-in: $349.99 (regularly $399.99)

Sony SRS-XB43 Extra BASS Wireless Speaker IP67 Bluetooth: $199.99 (regularly $349.99)

Sony WF-C500 Truly Wireless in-Ear Headphones: $99.99 (regularly $128)

Sony WF-1000XM3/B Industry Leading Noise Canceling Truly Wireless Earbuds: $199.99 (regularly $299.99)

Find all Sony audio products on sale here.

Up to 31 percent off on Nintendo games

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Switch Edition: $54.95 (regularly $79.99)

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Switch – Standard Edition: $75.49 (regularly $79.99)

Animal Crossing: New Horizons: $73.49 (regularly $79.99)

Luigi’s Mansion 3 – Standard Edition: $73.49 (regularly $79.99)

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD: $73.49 (regularly $79.99)

Mario Golf: Super Rush – Nintendo Switch Games and Software – Super Rush Edition: $73.49 (regularly $79.99)

New Pokémon Snap – Standard Edition: $73.49 (regularly $79.99)

Find all Nintendo titles on sale here.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Source: Amazon