Samsung says it shipped four times more foldables in 2021

Samsung says it shipped four times more foldable devices in 2021 than it did in 2020.

In a blog post, the company attributed this success to the release of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3.

According to the tech giant, sales for these devices in their first month after launch exceeded “total accumulative sales of Samsung foldable devices in 2020.” Further, Samsung says compared to the Galaxy Note 20, there was a “150 percent increase in consumers who switched smartphone brands for the Galaxy Z Flip3, and a 140 percent increase compared to the Galaxy S21.”

While these are undoubtedly positive signs for Samsung, the fact remains that foldable phones are overall still niche. Samsung didn’t provide specific foldable sales figures, but analytics firm Counterpoint Research estimates 2021 shipments of foldables from any manufacturer to be in the nine million range.

The market also has yet to see two major entrants: Google and Apple. The former reportedly pushed back plans to launch a foldable in early 2022, while the latter is rumoured to release its own in 2023.

In the meantime, Samsung says it’s continuing to work with companies like Google to create apps that are optimized for foldable phone factors. The South Korean tech giant also says it’s “investing heavily” in R&D for future foldable technology.

Source: Samsung