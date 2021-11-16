Google reportedly ditches its early 2022 foldable Pixel plans

Ross Young, the CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), has offered several important details regarding Google’s rumoured foldable pixel smartphone.

According to Young’s report, Google won’t launch its rumoured foldable Pixel in the first half of 2022 despite what previous rumours indicate. Young says that his sources state Google believed its foldable isn’t currently as competitive as it needs to be, particularly when compared to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip series that dominates the North American and European markets.

The Pixel Fold reportedly offers similar sizing and display specs as the Z Fold 3; however, it reportedly lacks an in-display camera. Additionally, Google’s foldable likely won’t feature the Pixel 6′s new and improved camera sensors and utilizes the shooter featured in the Pixel 5, Pixel 4 and Pixel 3 series (yes, Google used the same sensor for three years). That said, it’s worth noting that Samsung’s Z Fold 3 also utilizes a 12-megapixel sensor that isn’t quite as good as what’s available in its flagship S series.

It’s expected that the first Pixel foldable will run Google’s recently announced Android 12L OS. Android 12L is an Android 12 variant designed specifically for larger screens thanks to its more intuitive multi-tasking and other features.

DSCC’s upcoming ‘Quarterly Foldable/Rollable Display Shipment and Technology Report’ should offer more insight into the foldable smartphone technology that could appear over the next year and possibly even Google’s rumoured foldable pixel.

Source: Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC)