Stream these seven games on Nvidia GeForce Now this week

Nvidia has announced seven new games available to stream on its cloud gaming service GeForce Now this week.

You can find the new titles available to stream this week below:

Nvidia’s cloud gaming service offers two membership options. The first is a free route that will give you standard access to the platform with a one-hour gaming limit per session. Once the hour passes, you can queue again to get another hour of free gaming in, although you may have to wait a while.