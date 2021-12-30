Stream these seven games on Nvidia GeForce Now this week

Nvidia has announced seven new games available to stream on its cloud gaming service GeForce Now this week.
You can find the new titles available to stream this week below:
- BattleBeasts (Steam)
- Moving Out (Epic Games Store)
- NARAKA: BLADEPOINT (Epic Games Store)
- Operencia: The Stolen Sun (Steam)
- PC Building Simulator (Epic Games Store)
- Salt and Sanctuary (Epic Games Store)
- Wargroove (Steam)
Nvidia’s cloud gaming service offers two membership options. The first is a free route that will give you standard access to the platform with a one-hour gaming limit per session. Once the hour passes, you can queue again to get another hour of free gaming in, although you may have to wait a while.
Nvidia also offers a paid membership option that gives you priority access to gaming servers without any session length limit. This subscription will cost you $12.99/month or $129.99/year.
Further, new subscribers to Nvidia’s GeForce Now RTX 3080 tier or the six-month priority tier can get a free copy of Crysis Remastered.
Learn more about Nvidia GeForce and its subscription options here.
Check out all the titles added to Nvidia’s cloud gaming service in December here.
Image credit: Nvidia
Source: Nvidia