Epic Games Store offering Tomb Raider trilogy for free

Square Enix is offering its acclaimed modern Tomb Raider trilogy for free on the Epic Games Store (EGS).

This means that until January 6th, EGS users can claim Tomb Raider Game of the Year Edition, (regularly $23.99 CAD), Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration (regularly $34.99) and Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition (regularly $53.99) for free. Altogether, that’s $112.97 worth of games and their add-on content.

If you haven’t played it, the trilogy chronicles Lara Croft’s rise from an inexperienced explorer to the iconic Tomb Raider. 2013’s Tomb Raider and 2015’s Rise of the Tomb Raider were developed by San Francisco-based Crystal Dynamics, although 2018’s Shadow of the Tomb Raider was primarily made by Canada’s own Eidos Montreal.

Notably, that’s also the most recent game in the series, with Crystal Dynamics moving onto Marvel’s Avengers and Eidos Montreal both assisting development on that game and releasing one of its own, the well-received Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy.

It’s unclear when another Tomb Raider may come out, even as this year celebrates the series’ 25th anniversary. For now, though, you can get the most recent games for free on EGS.

