Nvidia reveals upcoming GeForce Now additions for December

Nvidia has just announced the 20 games it will be adding to its GeForce Now cloud streaming service over the course of December.
Releasing this week
- Chorus (new game launch on Steam and Epic Games Store, December 3)
- Icarus (new game launch on Steam, December 3)
- MXGP 2021 – The Official Motocross Videogame (new game launch on Steam)
- Propnight (new game launch on Steam)
- Wartales (new game launch on Steam)
- Dead by Daylight (free on Epic Games Store)
- Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story (Steam and Epic Games Store)
- Ruined King: A League of Legends Story (Steam and Epic Games Store)
- Timberborn (Steam and Epic Games Store)
Releasing later in December
- A-Train: All Aboard! Tourism (new game launch on Steam)
- Monopoly Madness (new game launch on Ubisoft Connect)
- Syberia: The World Before (new game launch on Steam and Epic Games Store)
- White Shadows (new game launch on Steam)
- BattleBeasts (Steam)
- FOREWARNED (Steam)
- Operencia: The Stolen Sun (Steam)
- Super Magbot (Steam)
- Tannenberg (Steam and Epic Games Store)
- Untitled Goose Game (Epic Games Store)
- Wargroove (Steam)
Nvidia’s cloud gaming service offers two membership options. The first is the free route that will give you standard access to the platform with a one-hour gaming limit per session. Once the hour passes, you can queue again to get another hour of free gaming in, although you may have to wait a while.
Nvidia also offers a paid membership option that gives you priority access to gaming servers without any session length limit. This subscription will cost you $12.99/month or $129.99/year.
Further, new subscribers to Nvidia’s GeForce Now RTX 3080 tier or the six-month priority tier can get a free copy of Crysis Remastered.
Learn more about Nvidia GeForce and its subscription options here.
Image credit: Nvidia
Source: Nvidia