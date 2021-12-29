This new iOS app lets you customize your DualSense’s trigger resistance

Sony introduced its revamped DualSense controller with the release of the PlayStation 5, offering new features like haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.

While players got a chance to experience the new features in the packed-in Astro’s Playroom platforming game and other PS5 titles, until now, there was no way to customize and adjust the DualSense’s vibration and trigger features.

A new iOS app called the PS5 Controller Trigger Test from developer Rihab Mehboob lets PS5 users customize their controller’s trigger resistance, its frequency, check its battery levels and even change the light colour on the controller, among other features.

I've always wanted to test the PS5 Dualsense triggers, and I couldn't find a great way to test and mess around with the different possibilities. So I've decided to make an app that does just that! 😊 pic.twitter.com/EEuBlnrlas — Rihab Mehboob (@elohohel) November 27, 2021

“PS5 Controller Trigger Test is an easy to use app which allows you to test and mess around with the different DualSense trigger effects,” reads the app description on the AppStore. The 2.2MB app isn’t free to download, and you’ll have to shell out $2.79 CAD to use it.

After downloading the app, you’ll need to connect the controller to a compatible Apple device, including an iPhone (iOS 14.5 or later), iPad (iPadOS 14.5 or later), iPod Touch (iOS 14.5 or later) or a Mac (macOS 11.3 or later and a Mac with Apple M1 chip). The app isn’t currently available for Android users.

Once connected, DualSense users can configure each trigger, check the battery on the device and change its light colour. The app lets you adjust the “Start Position,” “Amplitude” and “Frequency” and test out the feedback, vibration and weapon feedback for each trigger.

Image credit: @elohohel

Source: @elohohel