Apple reportedly hires Meta’s AR communications lead as 2022 headset launch approaches

Although unconfirmed by Apple, the existence of an AR headset device developed by the iPhone maker continues to stack. Apple has reportedly hired Meta’s former AR communications and public relations lead, Andrea Schubert.

News of Schubert’s new role was first reported on by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman in the latest Power On newsletter (seen by 9to5Mac). Gurman states that Schubert’s hire is the latest move by Apple as it prepares itself to launch its first AR headset sometime in 2022.

Schubert has worked at Meta since 2016. Her role largely revolved around leading the AR, XR, Portal and Research comms teams at Reality Labs, Meta’s consumer hardware division. She was largely involved in the launch of Oculus Rift & Rift S, Oculus Go, Oculus Quest & Quest 2.

Previous reports have said that Apple’s AR headset will be a more premium device in the company’s catalogue. It’s said to feature two 8K high-resolution displays. Advanced eye tracking is also said to be another core feature of the headset. As far as processing power, Apple’s AR headset is believed to use an M1-based chipset. Apple’s headset may also need to be tethered to an iPhone, Mac, or iPad, similarly to early versions of the Apple Watch, in order to function. The price for the headset is rumoured to be around the $3,800 CAD price point.

With Apple entering a brand new segment of technology, it’ll be important to nail the messaging behind the headset. Schubert has a proven history in launching AR/VR devices so her expertise could be invaluable to Apple in the new year and beyond. The hype over AR and VR has dwindled down a bit compared to previous years. However, with interesting software to go along with it, Apple may be able to offer a tantalizing new device.

