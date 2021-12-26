Fido, Koodo, Virgin Plus Boxing Day deals include 17GB for $55 data plan

If you got a new phone over the holidays and you’re looking for a new plan to complement it, look no further than one of the big three flanker brands. Fido, Virgin Plus, and Koodo offer identical online plans that include 17GB of data for $55 per month.

This is a huge discount, and if you can snag it, an actual fair valuation for price per data in Canada. I can say it’s tempting me back away from Telus.

These new plans only seem to apply to new activations, so I’d aim for Virgin or Koodo first, but if you’re already with them or live in an area that has better Rogers coverage, its flanker brand, Fido is really a fine alternative.

Both the Rogers’ owned carrier and Koodo even offered me a $50 bill credit when I went through the motions of signing up when writing this deal.

The carriers are also offering 12GB for $50 if you don’t need as much data and want to save a bit of cash throughout the year.

You can find the deals below: