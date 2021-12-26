PS5 bundle in stock at Newegg in Canada [Out of stock]

Update 26/12/2021 12:06pm ET: The PS5 is entirely sold out at Newegg.

It’s here.

If you’re looking for a PlayStation 5 console with a disc drive and multiple accessories, including a headset, a spare controller and Spider-Man Miles Morales, the sought-after console is currently in stock at Newegg in Canada.

The bundle is available on Newegg’s website and costs $999.

If you’re interested in the PS5, act fast because it will likely sell out in a matter of minutes. This story will be updated when the PS5 bundle is sold out.

Source: Newegg Via: @GCOCanada