What’s new on Xbox Game Pass on console, PC and mobile in mid-December 2021

Every month, Xbox adds new games to its Xbox Game Pass subscription service.

Typically, new titles are rolled out in two waves. With this in mind, Xbox has unveiled December’s second batch of new Game Pass titles.

Below are all of the games hitting Game Pass in the latter half of this month:

Among Us (Cloud) — December 15th

Ben 10: Power Trio (Cloud, Console, and PC) — December 16th

Broken Age (Cloud, Console, and PC) — December 16th

Firewatch (Cloud, Console and PC) — December 16th

The Gunk (Cloud, Console and PC) — December 16th (Available on day one with Xbox Game Pass)

Lake (Cloud, Console, and PC) — December 16th

Mortal Kombat 11 (Cloud, Console and PC) — December 16th

PAW Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay (Cloud, Console and PC) — December 16th

Race With Ryan (Cloud, Console and PC) — December 16th

Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth (Cloud, Console and PC) — December 16th

Transformers: Battlegrounds (Cloud, Console and PC) — December 16th

PC Game Pass (on day one):

Pigeon Simulator (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Sniper Elite 5 (Cloud, Console and PC)

Trek to Yomi (Cloud, Console and PC)

UNannounced game from Hugecalf Studios (Cloud, Console and PC)

The following 10 Game Pass titles on mobile have received touch controls:

Astria Ascending

Bug Fables: The Everlasting

Dicey Dungeons

Fae Tactics

I Am Fish

One Step From Eden

Ring of Pain

Sable

The Gunk – Coming Soon

Lastly, here’s what’s leaving Game Pass:

Pro Evolution Soccer 2021 (Cloud & Console)

The Little Acre (Cloud & Console)

Yakuza 0 (Cloud, Console and PC)

Yakuza Kiwami 1 (Cloud, Console and PC)

Yakuza Kiwami 2 (Cloud, Console and PC)

Xbox’s Game Pass is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, as well as Android and iOS beta. Game Pass for Console and PC Game Pass both cost $11.99.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, on the other hand, costs $16.99/month and is required for streaming (which Xbox refers to as ‘Cloud’). Game Pass Ultimate also comes with quite a few exclusives.

Furthermore, this tier includes Game Pass for both Console and PC, as well as an Xbox Live Gold subscription and access to EA Play.

Image credit: Microsoft