Essex County, Ontario residents, businesses, will soon have access to high-speed internet

A new infrastructure network is currently being created in Stony Point, Ontario to bring high-speed internet to Essex County.

It will connect 945 residential homes, farms, and businesses to internet services by May 2022. The move will help community members grow their businesses and create new jobs.

“Our government made access to high-speed internet a major priority for rural Ontario and we are delivering on that commitment,” Lisa Thompson, Ontario’s Minister of Agriculture, Food, and Rural Affairs, said in a statement.“Families and businesses in these communities and throughout rural Ontario, need these services to do their work — whether it’s schoolwork or running a business. This is the type of critical infrastructure that will build Ontario and benefit the entire community.”

The initiative is part of the Province’s plan to connect every community in Ontario to broadband internet by the end of 2025. The project costs $3.7 million and funding is coming from the Provincial and Federal governments.

Southwestern Integrated Fibre Technology Inc, a not-for-profit, will be completing the project. The two governments, along with the private sector, have already invested more than $255 million to bring high-speed internet to SouthWestern Ontario with the help of this service provider.

Image credit: ShutterStock

Source: Government of Ontario