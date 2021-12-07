Samsung appoints two new CEOs in bid to stay competitive

Samsung Electronics has announced the appointment of two new CEOs as part of internal changes to the organization’s structure.

Jong-Hee Han is the new CEO of SET Division, focusing on mobile and consumer electronics. He continues to lead the Visual Business Display section. “[Han] is expected to strengthen the synergies among the different businesses in the SET Division and help drive new businesses and technologies,” a press release announcing the appointment notes.

Kyehyun Kyung has also been appointed CEO of the Device Solutions Division, focusing on semiconductors. Kyung was the previous CEO of Samsung Electro-Mechanics and will now “ lead innovation in the components business.”

The company notes the changes will help them be stronger competitors and assist with the company’s growth.

Image source: ShutterStock

Source: Samsung