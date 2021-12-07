Dell Canada offering Days of Deals Sale with discounts on laptops, desktops and more

Dell Canada is currently running its ‘Days of Deals’ sale event and is offering discounts on various gaming laptops, desktops, peripherals and more on sale with free shipping.
Check out some of the deals below:
Laptops
- Inspiron 15 3000: Starting at $449.99 (regularly $678.99)
- Inspiron 15 2-in-1: Starting at $899.99 (regularly $1,228.99)
- Inspiron 16 Plus: Starting at $949.99 (regularly $1,328.99)
- Inspiron 14 2-in-1: Starting at $1,099.99 (regularly $1,348.99)
- G15 Ryzen Edition Gaming Laptop: Starting at $999.99 (regularly $1,248.99)
- Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 Gaming Laptop: Starting at $1,549.99 (regularly $1,599.99)
- G15 Special Edition Gaming Laptop: Starting at $1,649.99 (regularly $1,898.99)
- XPS 15: $2,299.99 (regularly $2,499.99)
Find all Dell laptops deals here.
PCs
- Inspiron Compact Desktop: Starting at $929.99 (regularly $1,248.99)
- Alienware Aurora R12 Gaming Desktop: Starting at $1,699.99 (regularly $2,199.99)
- Inspiron 24 5000 Silver All-In-One with Arch Stand: Starting at $849.99 (regularly $898.99)
- Inspiron 27 7000 Black All-In-One with Bipod Stand: Starting at $1,049.99 (regularly $1,398.99)
- XPS Special Edition Desktop: Starting at $1,549.99 (regularly $2,099.99)
- Alienware Aurora R10 Ryzen Edition Gaming Desktop: Starting at $1,899.99 (regularly $2,599.99)
Find all Dell PC deals here.
Monitors
- Dell 24 75Hz Monitor – SE2422H: $179.99 (regularly $277.99)
- Dell 27 75Hz Monitor – S2721HS: $279.99 (regularly $439.99)
- Dell 27 144HZ Gaming Monitor – S2721DGF: $449.99 (regularly $739.99)
- Dell 24 144Hz Gaming Monitor: S2421HGF: $259.99 (regularly $380.02)
- Dell 27 144Hz Curved Gaming Monitor – S2721HGF: $299.99 (regularly $440.02)
- Dell 24 165Hz Curved Gaming Monitor – S2422HG: $269.99 (regularly $400.02)
- Dell 32 165Hz Curved Gaming Monitor – S3222HG: $379.99 (regularly $565.91)
- Alienware 27 240Hz Gaming Monitor – AW2720HF: $449.99 (regularly $705.06)
- Dell 25 240Hz Gaming Monitor – S2522HG: $329.99 (regularly $540.02)
- Alienware 25 240Hz Gaming Monitor – AW2521H: $729.99 (regularly $1,145.02)
Find all monitor deals here.
Audio
- Alienware Stereo Gaming Headset | AW310H: $74.99 (regularly $99.99)
- Alienware 7.1 Gaming Headset | AW510H: $89.99 (regularly $124.99)
- Bose QuietComfort – True wireless earphones: Available for $349
- Bose Sport Earbuds: Available for $235
Find all audio deals here.
Peripherals
- Dell Pro Wireless Keyboard and Mouse – KM5221W: $49.99 (regularly $68.99)
- Dell Multi-Device Wireless Mouse – MS5320W: $47.99 (regularly $74.99)
- Dell Docking Station – USB 3.0 (D3100): $179.99 (regularly $245.99)
- Dell Adapter USB-C to HDMI/DP with Power Pass-Through: $49.99 (regularly $65.99)
- Alienware Mechanical Gaming Keyboard AW310K and RGB Gaming Mouse AW510M: $159.99 (regularly $229.99)
- Alienware Low Profile RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard | AW510K: $139.99 (regularly $199.99)
Find all peripheral deals here.
A full list of products under Dell’s ‘Days of Deals’ sale can be found here.
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.
Image credit: Dell
Source: Dell