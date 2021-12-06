fbpx
Here’s what’s coming to PlayStation Now in December 2021

Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster is the fourth Final Fantasy to come to PlayStation Now

By Bradly Shankar @bradshankar
Dec 6, 20211:57 PM EST
Final Fantasy X HD Remaster Tidus

Every month, PlayStation adds a handful of new games to its PlayStation Now streaming service.

Now, the company has revealed that it’s rounding out 2021 with the following titles:

  • Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster
  • Grand Theft Auto III: The Definitive Edition (available until January 31st, 2022)
  • John Wick Hex
  • Spitlings

All four games will land on PlayStation Now on December 7th.

It’s worth noting that Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster is the fourth Final Fantasy title to come to the PS Now catalogue since September. A fifth game from the series, Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age, will hit the service in January.

A PlayStation Now subscription costs $12.99 CAD/month, $34.99/three months or $79.99/year.

In related news, a recent Bloomberg report revealed that PlayStation is planning to merge PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now into a new service with expanded features. You can read more on that here.

Image credit: Square Enix

Source: PlayStation

