The Source’s weekly deals discounts games, TVs, earphones and more

The Source’s new sale offers deals on a variety of tech products before the holidays.
The ‘Wrap Up Your List Event’ features discounts on headphones, smart home products, video games, TVs and more. This promotion is available until December 8th.
Here are some of the more notable products on sale:
- Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case: now $219.99, was $259.99
- Apple TV 4K 64GB: now $239.99, was $249.99
- Google Nest Mini (2nd-gen): now $34.99, was $69.99
- LG 55-inch 4K UP77 HDR Smart TV: now $799.99, was $899.99
- Samsung 50-inch 4K Smart TV: now $649.99, was $749.99
- Demon’s Souls PS5: now $49.99, was $89.99
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Launch Edition (PS5): $39.99, was $64.99
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (PS5): now $59.99, was $89.99
- Fitbit Ace 3 Activity Tracker for Kids: now $69.99, was $99.99
- Fitbit Versa 3 Smartwatch: now $229.99, was $299.99
You can find the complete list of deals in The Source’s latest flyer, here.
Source: The Source Via: RedFlagDeals