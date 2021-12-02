fbpx
The Source’s weekly deals discounts games, TVs, earphones and more

Demon's Souls, AirPods, Nest Mini and more are on sale

By Dean Daley @thedaleydean
Dec 2, 20216:15 PM EST
The Source’s new sale offers deals on a variety of tech products before the holidays.

The ‘Wrap Up Your List Event’ features discounts on headphones, smart home products, video games, TVs and more. This promotion is available until December 8th.

Here are some of the more notable products on sale:

You can find the complete list of deals in The Source’s latest flyer, here.

Source: The Source Via: RedFlagDeals

